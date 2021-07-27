SLGG selects ThriveFantasy as preferred daily fantasy esports partner
Jul. 27, 2021 8:54 AM ETSuper League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG)SLGGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG), a video gaming and esports entertainment platform, has selected ThriveFantasy as its preferred daily fantasy esports partner.
- ThriveFantasy is a daily fantasy sports and esports app for player props.
- The partnership begins with Super League's 'Arena' semi-pro tournament series. Commenting on the deal, Adam Weinstein, founder and CEO of ThriveFantasy, said, "Our platform of prop-style fantasy gameplay translates seamlessly into the esports environment as fans can make simple predictions on specific game statistical outcome."
- SLGG up 0.46% pre-market