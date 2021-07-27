SLGG selects ThriveFantasy as preferred daily fantasy esports partner

Jul. 27, 2021 8:54 AM ETSuper League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG)SLGGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG), a video gaming and esports entertainment platform, has selected ThriveFantasy as its preferred daily fantasy esports partner.
  • ThriveFantasy is a daily fantasy sports and esports app for player props.
  • The partnership begins with Super League's 'Arena' semi-pro tournament series. Commenting on the deal, Adam Weinstein, founder and CEO of ThriveFantasy, said, "Our platform of prop-style fantasy gameplay translates seamlessly into the esports environment as fans can make simple predictions on specific game statistical outcome."
  • SLGG up 0.46% pre-market
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.