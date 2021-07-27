FSD Pharma boots out CEO Raza Bokhari
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) announces the termination of employment of its chief executive officer Raza Bokhari for cause, following an investigation by an international law firm.
- Following the completion of its investigation, the Special Committee made a recommendation to the board of directors and the board unanimously determined to terminate Bokhari’s employment, the company said.
- Few of the reasons for Bokhari’s termination are misconduct including breaching court orders, the improper issuance of shares, and attempts to misappropriate company funds in breach of his employment obligations.
- The company also said that it had appointed Anthony Durkacz as interim chief executive officer and reinstated Zeeshan Saeed as its president.
- FSD Pharma had filed a criminal complaint with the Financial Crimes Unit of Toronto Police against its former CFO Donal Carroll in relation to his alleged interference in the company’s banking relationships, in May.