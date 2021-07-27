Gannett forms sports betting alliance with Tipico
Jul. 27, 2021 8:59 AM ETGannett Co., Inc. (GCI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Gannett (NYSE:GCI) announces 5-year sports betting agreement with Tipico USA Technology for its proprietary technology and gaming data.
- Under the agreement, Tipico will become the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for Gannett with integration across USA Today Network. It includes $90M in media spend by Tipico together with performance incentives payable to Gannett for customer referrals.
- The deal also provides Gannett the right to acquire up to 4,990 common shares in Tipico’s US business, subject to certain conditions being met over 5-year term.
- "Our highly engaged audience of more than 46 million sports fans crave analysis, betting insights, odds and unique features which we will provide with our Tipico alliance," says Gannett Chairman and CEO Michael Reed.
