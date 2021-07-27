Housing price increases accelerate to record pace in May: Case-Shiller HPI
Jul. 27, 2021
- May S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI:
- HPI Composite: -20 (S.A.) +1.8% M/M vs. +1.5% consensus, +1.6 % prior.
- HPI Composite: -20 (N.S.A.) +2.1% M/M vs. +1.7% consensus, +2.1% prior.
- HPI Composite: -20 (N.S.A.) +17.0% Y/Y vs. +15.3% consensus, +14.9% prior.
- Phoenix (+25.9%), San Diego (+24.7%), and Seattle (+23.4%) report the highest Y/Y gains among the 20-city composite in May. All 20 cities reported higher price increases in the year-ending May 2021 vs. the year ending April 2021.
- “We have previously suggested that the strength in the U.S. housing market is being driven in part by reaction to the COVID pandemic, as potential buyers move from urban apartments to suburban homes," said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director and global head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P DJI. "May’s data continue to be consistent with this hypothesis. This demand surge may simply represent an acceleration of purchases that would have occurred anyway over the next several years."
- FHFA house price index in May, +1.7%, was just shy of the +1.8% consensus.