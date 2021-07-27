AppHarvest secures $91M financing arrangement with Equilibrium Capital
Jul. 27, 2021 9:04 AM ETAppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Certified B Corp secured a financing arrangement with Equilibrium Capital for $91M which will support the former's Richmond, Ky. facility already under construction.
- Certified B Corp is focused on delivering fresh fruits and vegetables more sustainably while using up to 90% less water than open-field agriculture and only rainwater.
- The arrangement provides 65.5% loan-to-value financing through a $91M construction loan for the 60-acre high-tech indoor farm Richmond, Ky. designed to grow tomatoes.
- "The financing we’re announcing today demonstrates the expected viability of high loan-to-value, non-dilutive capital financing as we remain on track to develop up to 12 high-tech farms by the end 2025," President David Lee commented; four additional farms are under construction.
- Shares trading 0.6% higher premarket.