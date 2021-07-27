Clever Leaves enters partnership with Univ of California for cannabis research

Jul. 27, 2021 9:06 AM ETClever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)CLVRBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Young Woman Preparing Homeopathic Medicine from Marijuana
CasarsaGuru/E+ via Getty Images

  • Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) will partner with the University of California, Davis to study the DNA sequencing of three Clever Leaves' cannabis cultivars.
  • The partnership is part of the company's Project Change Lives initiative to study the medical benefits of cannabinoids.
  • UC Davis research will extract DNA for sequencing and analysis from the cannabis samples. The data will be used to initiate new crosses and a breeding pipeline to provide novel and unique medicinal cannabis for new pharmaceuticals.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.