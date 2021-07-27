Clever Leaves enters partnership with Univ of California for cannabis research
Jul. 27, 2021 9:06 AM ETClever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)CLVRBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) will partner with the University of California, Davis to study the DNA sequencing of three Clever Leaves' cannabis cultivars.
- The partnership is part of the company's Project Change Lives initiative to study the medical benefits of cannabinoids.
- UC Davis research will extract DNA for sequencing and analysis from the cannabis samples. The data will be used to initiate new crosses and a breeding pipeline to provide novel and unique medicinal cannabis for new pharmaceuticals.