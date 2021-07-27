DarioHealth partners with Workplace Options and launches behavioral health solutions globally
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) launches its digital behavioral health solution that now includes Workplace Options services for its global users.
- WPO is the largest independent provider of integrated employee wellbeing solutions around the world.
- "We are thrilled to launch our digital behavioral health platform in partnership with the world-class solutions offered by Workplace Options. This new partnership increases Dario's unique advantage as a global leader in digital health as we are now one of the first behavioral health solutions with fully integrated technology API and service access," said Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America.
