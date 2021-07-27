Fernhill acquires Perfectmine, an established and fully operational crypto mining operating system
Jul. 27, 2021 9:09 AM ET Fernhill Corporation (FERN) By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- Fernhill (OTCPK:FERN) and its newly formed wholly owned subsidiary, Crypto Mining has announce the acquisition of PerfectMine, a fully operational turn-key platform that provides optimized operating systems for a wide variety of GPU and CPU mining rigs.
- PerfectMine includes robust monitoring and optimization tools to efficiently tune and manage crypto mining rigs to improve hashrate yield and operate at peak efficiency.
- Acquiring Perfectmine helps Fernhill establish a foundation for making multiple larger acquisitions in the crypto space and moves us closer to our goal of uplisting to Nasdaq."
- "This acquisition puts us in position to be at the forefront of the mining rig optimization and management industry and we're highly confident that it can create significant value for the Company." said Fernhill Strategic Advisor Chris Kern.