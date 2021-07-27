Dyadic rises after announcing licensing agreement for COVID-19 vaccine platform

  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) has added ~18.6% in the pre-market after the company announced an agreement with Rubic Consortium for COVID-19 vaccine technology transfer and licensing.
  • Rubic is a South African company aiming to supply cost-effective vaccines mainly for African markets.
  • Per the terms of the agreement, Rubic will be licensed to use Dyadic’s proprietary C1-cell protein production platform for research, approval, and commercialization of potential COVID-19 vaccine(s).
  • Dyadic will be responsible for the technology transfer of the C1 Platform to Rubic through the completion of the clinical trials, according to the statement from the company.
  • Except as specified in the agreement, Dyadic will retain exclusive rights to manufacture and commercialize any COVID-19 product that results from the partnership. Dyadic is also entitled to a licensing fee equal to the percentage of sales or a per vaccine fee per dose.

  • In March, Dyadic announced a wider COVID-19 vaccine research collaboration with Medytox to target the variants of the disease.

