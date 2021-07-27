Kyle Bass: 'Unconscionable' for fund managers to invest in China
Jul. 27, 2021 9:29 AM ET By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Kyle Bass, founder and chief investment officer at Hayman Capital Management, said Tuesday that the risks in China had become so pronounced that it was now "unconscionable" for fund managers to invest in the country.
- In an interview with CNBC, Bass also argued that the recent rise of regulatory crackdowns in China actually has its roots in the sharp spike in inflation that has come since the global economy began to emerge from COVID restrictions.
- On investing in Chinese companies, Bass asserted that the lack of transparency and the increased regulatory scrutiny made it "impossible to discount" the risks in China.
- "How can you pay a huge multiple of earnings with all those things in front of you?" he asked.
- As a result, Bass chided fund managers who invested in China, saying that the risks were so obvious that financial advisors could open themselves up to legal risk if they continue to put money into the country.
- "There is no defense for a fiduciary that invests in China today," he said.
- On inflation, Bass said rising prices have put pressure on the poor and middle class in China, which raised the possibility of eventual social unrest. In order to cut this off, the Chinese government was forced to assert control, the fund manager contended.
- The Hayman Capital founder pointed to the massive liquidity pumped into the global financial system in the wake of the COVID pandemic as leading to the inflation that ultimately sparked China's aggressive authoritarian turn.
- "I think all of this is actually rooted in the amount of central bank expansion globally," he said.
