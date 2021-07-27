Radware Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 11:00 AM ETRadware Ltd. (RDWR)By: SA News Team
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66.03M (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDWR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.