STMicroelectronics manufactures first 200mm silicon carbide wafers
Jul. 27, 2021 9:28 AM ETSTMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) manufactured the first 200mm (8-inch) Silicon-Carbide (SiC) bulk wafers for prototyping next-generation power devices from its facility in Norrköping, Sweden.
- This transition will have a capacity build-up for ST’s customer programs in automotive and industrial sectors and will consolidate ST's lead in the disruptive semiconductor technology.
- Also, it is within the company's ongoing plan to build a new SiC substrate plant and source over 40% of its SiC substrates internally by 2024.
- ST currently manufactures its leading-edge, high-volume STPOWER SiC products on two 150mm wafer lines in its fabs in Catania (Italy) and Ang Mo Kio (Singapore) and performs assembly and test at its back-end sites in Shenzhen (China) and Bouskoura (Morocco).
- Shares trading 0.7% down premarket