Axis Technologies to acquire TiENCHAT and T8 Exchange
Jul. 27, 2021 9:33 AM ETAxis Technologies Group, Inc. (AXTG)AXTGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Axis Technologies Group (OTCPK:AXTG) has signed agreements to acquire TiENCHAT and T8 Exchange as part of its strategy to expand decentralized finance business assets.
- Singapore's TiENCHAT is a software developer that has built a blockchain-based multilingual social networking, digital currency transaction and cross-border payment software.TiENCHAT is currently available on Android and will release for iPhones in the third quarter of 2021.
- T8 Exchange is an Australian company that owns T8EX and Trams Dex, a decentralized exchange platform for TiENCHAT users to trade, swap and utilize cryptocurrencies as payment. It also developed ETHFUND, a decentralized NFT exchange platform for TiENCHAT users.