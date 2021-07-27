Axis Technologies to acquire TiENCHAT and T8 Exchange

Jul. 27, 2021 9:33 AM ETAxis Technologies Group, Inc. (AXTG)AXTGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Axis Technologies Group (OTCPK:AXTG) has signed agreements to acquire TiENCHAT and T8 Exchange as part of its strategy to expand decentralized finance business assets.
  • Singapore's TiENCHAT is a software developer that has built a blockchain-based multilingual social networking, digital currency transaction and cross-border payment software.TiENCHAT is currently available on Android and will release for iPhones in the third quarter of 2021.
  • T8 Exchange is an Australian company that owns T8EX and Trams Dex, a decentralized exchange platform for TiENCHAT users to trade, swap and utilize cryptocurrencies as payment. It also developed ETHFUND, a decentralized NFT exchange platform for TiENCHAT users.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.