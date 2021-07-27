Radius sees 40% growth in Tymlos prescriptions in Q2 2021
Jul. 27, 2021 9:48 AM ETRadius Health, Inc. (RDUS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Radius Health (RDUS -1.1%) saw its U.S. prescriptions for Tymlos (abaloparatide), the company's key product, grow 40% in Q2 2021 compared to the year-ago period.
- Tymlos is approved for women with postmenopausal osteoporosis at high risk for fractures.
- In Europe, Radius is on schedule to resubmit its Tymlos application there in Q4.
- The company plans a pivotal trial for RAD011 in Prader-Willi Syndrome in Q4, 2021 or Q1, 2022, with anticipated top-line readout in 2H 2024.