Radius sees 40% growth in Tymlos prescriptions in Q2 2021

Jul. 27, 2021 9:48 AM ETRadius Health, Inc. (RDUS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Compasses with white background, tools for drawing, 3d rendering.
Jian Fan/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.