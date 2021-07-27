Synopsys launches rapid scan features for developers in Coverity, Black Duck applications
Jul. 27, 2021
- Synopsys (SNPS -0.6%) launched Rapid Scan features within its Coverity static application security testing and Black Duck software composition analysis solutions.
- The company said Rapid Scan features provide fast, lightweight vulnerability detection for proprietary and open source code and is optimized for early stages of development, particularly for cloud-native applications and infrastructure-as-code.
- "With Rapid Scan, Coverity and Black Duck users can run quick preventative scans to detect and eliminate surface-level vulnerabilities as their developers write and commit code, and they can use the same solutions to run deep scans later in the SDLC (software development lifecycle) prior to deploying their applications," said Jason Schmitt, general manager, Synopsys Software Integrity Group.
- Source: Press Release