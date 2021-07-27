BHP can be sued in U.K. over Brazil dam disaster, U.K. court rules
Jul. 27, 2021 9:58 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)BHPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- London's Court of Appeal says it will reopen a £5B ($6.9B) lawsuit against BHP (BHP -1.1%), reviving a claim by a group of 200K Brazilian claimants over the 2015 collapse of the Fundao dam burst that triggered Brazil's worst environmental disaster.
- The ruling overturns a November decision by a lower court to block the case from being heard in U.K. and a Court of Appeal judge upheld the decision in March.
- BHP says the case is pointless, alleging it duplicates proceedings in Brazil and the work of the Renova Foundation, an entity created by the company and its Brazilian partners to manage reparations and repairs.
- Separately, BHP has delivered a final offer to workers at the Escondida copper mine in Chile, as labor negotiations enter a critical phase.
- Earlier, BHP made an offer to buy Canadian miner Noront Resources for C$325M.