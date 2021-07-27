Consumer confidence in July holds at highest level since before the pandemic

Jul. 27, 2021 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

Young Asian woman in protective face mask making contactless payment using smartphone in supermarket
Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • July Consumer Confidence: 129.1 vs. 124.9 consensus and 128.9 prior (revised from 127.3).
  • Present situation index: 160.3 vs. 159.6 prior.
  • Expectations index: 108.4 vs. 108.5 prior.
  • The overall consumer confidence number, though flattish, stay at its highest level since 2020.
  • "Consumers' appraisal of present-day conditions held steady, suggesting economic growth in Q3 is off to a strong start," said Lynn Franco, senior director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "Consumers' optimism about the short-term outlook didn't waver, and they continued to expect that business conditions, jobs, and personal financial prospects will improve."
  • "Short-term inflation expectations eased slightly but remained elevated," Franco added.
  • Earlier this month, Global consumer confidence in Q2 reached its highest level since 2005, the Conference Board said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.