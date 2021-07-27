Consumer confidence in July holds at highest level since before the pandemic
- July Consumer Confidence: 129.1 vs. 124.9 consensus and 128.9 prior (revised from 127.3).
- Present situation index: 160.3 vs. 159.6 prior.
- Expectations index: 108.4 vs. 108.5 prior.
- The overall consumer confidence number, though flattish, stay at its highest level since 2020.
- "Consumers' appraisal of present-day conditions held steady, suggesting economic growth in Q3 is off to a strong start," said Lynn Franco, senior director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "Consumers' optimism about the short-term outlook didn't waver, and they continued to expect that business conditions, jobs, and personal financial prospects will improve."
- "Short-term inflation expectations eased slightly but remained elevated," Franco added.
- Earlier this month, Global consumer confidence in Q2 reached its highest level since 2005, the Conference Board said.