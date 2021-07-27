Tritium, DCRN announce PIPE financing agreement by Palantir Technologies
Jul. 27, 2021 10:13 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), DCFC, DCFCWPLTR, DCFC, DCFCWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor43 Comments
- Electric vehicle charging company Tritium and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:DCRN), an (SPAC), have announced a private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing agreement by data analytics specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).
- The financing is linked to a subscription agreement under which Palantir will be able to subscribe to and purchase ordinary shares in Tritium DCFC, the new entity to be formed with the business combination of Tritium and the SPAC.
- Tritium is set to list publicly on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol "DCFC" following the closure of the business combination. It has also signed a contract to gain access to the Palantir Foundry data management platform.