PulteGroup stock dips after Q2 earnings, revenue growth miss consensus
Jul. 27, 2021 10:16 AM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) stock drops 2.7% after its Q2 earnings and revenue fall short of consensus estimates.
- Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.72 misses the average analyst estimate by a penny and increased from $1.15 in Q2 2020.
- Q2 total revenue of $3.36B, trailing the consensus of $3.50B, climbed from $2.59B a year ago.
- Home sales revenue of $3.24B increased from $2.47B a year ago, driven by a 22% increase in closings and 7% increase in average sales price to $447K.
- Homebuilding gross margin of 26.6% increased 270 basis points from Q2 2020 and 110 bps from Q1 2021.
- Q2 net new orders rise 28% Y/Y to 8,322 homes; dollar value of net new orders was $4.3B, up 59% Y/Y.
- Unit backlog at the end of Q2 was 20,056 home, up 52% Y/Y; dollar value of homes in backlog was $9.8B, up 70%.
- PHM repurchased $200M of stock in Q2.
- Looking forward: "With the economy continuing to recover, a very positive job market, low interest rates and high levels of consumer confidence, we remain optimistic about demand conditions and the overall strength of the housing market going forward," said President and CEO Ryan Marshall.
- Earlier, PulteGroup EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue