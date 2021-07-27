IQVIA swings to Q2 2021 net gain on significant revenue boost

Jul. 27, 2021 10:30 AM ETIQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Abstract data background
shulz/E+ via Getty Images

  • IQVIA Holdings (IQV -2.3%) swung to Q2 2021 net income of $175M ($0.91 per share) from a loss of $21M (-$0.12 per share) in the prior-year period as the company was buoyed by a strong increase in revenues.
  • Revenue of $3.44B was a 36.5% year-over-year increase. It also beat analyst expectations by $170M.
  • Although GAAP EPS of $0.90 missed by $0.07, non-GAAP EPS of $2.13 beat by $0.05.
  • The company also boosted its FY 21 guidance. Revenue is now expected $13.55B-$13.7B from prior guidance of $13.2B-$13.5B vs. $13.44B consensus. EPS is now expected $8.70-$8.90 from prior guidance of $8.50-$8.75 vs. $8.69 consensus.
  • IQVIA ended the quarter with cash of $1.8B and debt of $12.29B, resulting in net debt of $10.48B.
  • In the quarter, IQVIA repurchased $45M worth of common stock. The company had $822M of share repurchase authorization remaining as of June 30.
