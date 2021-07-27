Pioneer Natural Resources sees $832M Q2 loss on hedges
Jul. 27, 2021 10:24 AM ETPioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)PXDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD -1.5%) warns it expects to record an $832M loss during Q2 on oil and gas hedges, according to an 8-K filing.
- The result would raise total derivative losses for the first half of the year to $1.52B, mostly coming from oil contracts.
- Many producers locked in sales when oil prices rose above $40/bbl but now face losses as crude has jumped to ~$70/bbl.
- Pioneer shares have pulled back from recent highs on renewed COVID concerns and worries about the effect new OPEC barrels will have on supply, but "these worries are transitory and the recovery will continue, albeit with fits and starts," Fluidsdoc writes in a newly published bullish analysis on Seeking Alpha.