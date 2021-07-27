GE CEO: Broad improvement drove earnings, working to mitigate supply constraints and higher costs
Jul. 27, 2021 10:43 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)GEBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Larry Culp, chairman and CEO of industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE:GE), said Tuesday that its better-than-expected earnings came from "improvements in every one" of their businesses.
- Speaking to CNBC, Culp also reported that the company has taken steps to mitigate headwinds caused by supply constraints in semiconductors and resins.
- Culp's comments followed the release of quarterly results earlier in the day. The company beat expectations with its Q2 figures and raised its cash flow guidance.
- To battle inflation, the GE CEO expressed a willingness to raise prices at least in its shorter-cycle businesses.
- "We're looking to make sure we push price where we can, particularly in our short cycle and to a degree in some of our services businesses as well," he said.
- Culp specified that the supply disruptions have impacted its deliveries more than its margins, meaning that it produced less than it might have otherwise, but did not feel a margin squeeze because of higher costs.
- Asked about China and the growing tensions in that country, which represents about 10% of GE's sales, Culp indicated a desire to continue to work within the country.
- "We want to continue to serve the Chinese market to the fullest extent possible," he said.
- GE rallied in late 2020 and again during February and early March this year. It has largely been stuck in a tight trading range since.
- However, it challenged the high end of the channel in May, setting a 52-week high of $14.42 in the process.
- On Tuesday, GE spiked at the open, inspired by the Street-beating quarterly results. However, shares quickly gave up most of those early gains. By mid-morning, the stock was up about 1% at $13.06.
