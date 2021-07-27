Macau casino stocks slide as regulatory risk concerns weigh on sentiment
Jul. 27, 2021
- Macau stocks are lower on concerns that a regulatory crackdown in China on certain tech and education names could dampen investor enthusiasm for the casino sector as well. All six gaming concessions in Macau are up for renewal in 2022. While extensions are largely anticipated as Macau reworks gaming rules for the region, the regulatory backdrop is layering in another level of risk for a sector already looking to recover from the pandemic.
- Las Vegas Sands (LVS -4.1%), MGM Resorts (MGM -4.1%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -5.6%) and Melco resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -5.3%) are all sharply lower on the day. SJ Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) fell 3.87% in Hong Kong earlier and Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) was down 2.48% across the Pacific.
- Last week, JPMorgan reported on improved demand trends in Macau.