Alkermes Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $276.84M (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.