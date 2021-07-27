Teledyne Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 10:40 AM ETBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Teledyne (NYSE:TDY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.81 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+38.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.