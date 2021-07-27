Littelfuse Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 10:44 AM ETLittelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.25 (+216.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $471.45M (+53.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LFUS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.