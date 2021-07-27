Shopify Q2 Earnings preview: Will Shopify growth continue in a post-COVID environment
Jul. 27, 2021 10:46 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (+47.0% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Gross merchandise volume estimate $40.68 billion and Gross payment volume estimate $18.99 billion.
- Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) has been on an uptrend since 1Q 2020. GMW fell to $17.4B in 1Q20 after topping $20B in 4Q19. GMV has more than doubled since 1Q20 to $37.3B.
- Shopify has been an analyst favorite. Wells Fargo sees the company as a long-time financial services, while Loop Capital, RBC Capital and Jefferies are bullish despite disappointment over Unite event.
- Over the last 2 years, SHOP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 28 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Pearl Gray Equity and Research is bullish as it expects the company to benefit from the growing tech economy and Kennan Mell is bullish on a fantastic ecosystem, business model, and execution.