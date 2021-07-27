MKS Instruments Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETMKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.95 (+82.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $742.3M (+36.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MKSI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.