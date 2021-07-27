Planet Fitness stock is still a recovery play at Guggenheim

Jul. 27, 2021 11:02 AM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Planet Fitness local gym and workout center. Planet Fitness markets itself as a Judgment Free Zone II
jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Guggenheim defends the bull case on Planet Fitness (PLNT -1.0%) just as concerns over COVID-19 and the impact of Peloton Interactive emerge once again.
  • The firm reiterates a Buy rating on PLNT and says the EBITDA recovery story is still in play as communities in general embrace the reopening.
  • Analyst John Heinbockel: "PLNT dominates the in-club value quadrant of the sizable, growing fitness TAM and is poised to benefit from a favorable N-T demand/supply dynamic, in our view. Increasing investor anticipation of this forthcoming acceleration in momentum should serve as a potential catalyst to drive ~20% upside over the next 6-9 months."
  • Guggenheim assigns a price target of $90, which works out to 24X the 2023 EBITDA estimate.
  • Planet Fitness trades below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages after investors bid up the stock faster than the re-openings materialized.
