Regal-Beloit Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETRegal Rexnord Corporation (RRX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Regal-Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.07 (+117.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $828.22M (+30.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RBC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.