Avery Dennison Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 11:21 AM ETAvery Dennison Corporation (AVY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (+59.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.91B (+24.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.