Allison Transmission Holdings Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (vs. 2Q20: $0.20) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $593.43M (+57.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ALSN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.