Ingersoll-Rand Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR)IRBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+35.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (-4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- A recent bullish analysis by an SA contributor highlighted the company's M&A-led growth strategy. The industrial company agreed to acquire positive displacement pump manufacturer Seepex GmbH in a €431.5M deal that is expected to expand the total addressable market for its Precision and Science Technologies segment by $1.7B to ~$7.3B.
- The acquisition came on the heels of a series of divestitures, which have helped streamline IR's existing portfolio of assets.
- The company's stocks were up 1.43% on April 28, when it reported its Q1 results.