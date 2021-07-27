Teva Pharmaceutical Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 12:38 PM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.03B (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEVA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.
- Teva has been accused of deceptive marketing practices for painkillers and is reported to be involved in the New York opioid lawsuit.
- In May 2021, UBS downgraded Teva from Buy to Neutral with price target cut to $11 from $15.
- Teva, shares which have lost more than 7% YTD, traded lower in reaction to the company posting Q1 revenue that missed Wall Street estimates and kept its FY forecast unchanged on April 28.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Bashar Issa, in May, had argued that a "large debt burden weighs on TEVA's ability to enhance its lagging biosimilars manufacturing capabilities".