Euronet Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 12:55 PM ETEuronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)By: SA News Team
- Euronet (NASDAQ:EEFT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+1525.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $680.7M (+29.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EEFT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.