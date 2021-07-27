RPC Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 11:44 AM ETRPC, Inc. (RES)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- RPC (NYSE:RES) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (vs. -$0.10 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $201.01M (+125.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RES has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.