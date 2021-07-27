Cognizant Technology Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+17.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.45B (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTSH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- On July 20, Cognizant had acquired TQS Integration for undisclosed terms.
- The SA Quant rating on CTSH is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
- Cognizant shares are down over 15% YTD.