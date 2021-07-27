Can General Dynamics repeat Q1 stellar performance in Q2?
Jul. 27, 2021 3:36 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)GDBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.55 (+17.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.32B (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects operating margin of 10.2% and FCF of $802.7M.
- Over the last 2 years, GD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
- In a bullish analysis of GD stocks, an SA contributor stated that the aerospace and defense company presents excellent perpetual growth prospects at a reasonable price, offering favorable odds for double-digit return in the long term.
- GD had reported a strong Q1 performance, with earnings and revenue exceeding expectations, driven by increased revenue across all of our four business segments.