Humana Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Humana (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.84 (-45.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.5B (+7.4% Y/Y).
  • Analysts estimate consolidated benefit ratio of 86.2%.
  • Over the last 2 years, HUM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward.
  • Humana had reported first-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, but lowered its GAAP EPS guidance for the year, on April 28.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Robert Honeywill, in mid-May, said that Humana's long-term prospects appear good, and there remains room for further share price growth in the medium to longer term.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 13% year to date.
