FormFactor Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETFormFactor, Inc. (FORM)FORMBy: SA News Team
- FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $185.82M (+17.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FORM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.