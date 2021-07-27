Will Boeing rebound after Q1 earnings miss?
Jul. 27, 2021
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.72 (+85.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.91B (+43.2% Y/Y).
- Analyst expect negative adjusted free cash flow of $2.65B.
- Over the last 2 years, BA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.
- The aerospace company's stock was -2.89% on April 28 after it reported its Q1 results with earnings missing estimates by $0.46. Boeing had then stated that recovery is gaining traction, but remains uneven.
- Earlier in July, Boeing dropped its 787 Dreamliner delivery target, saying additional rework would be needed on undelivered 787s and that production of the plane will temporarily drop below five per month. Two days later, Boeing was hit by FAA orders to inspect more than 9,300 737 jets worldwide and 2,500 in the U.S. for possible switch failures.