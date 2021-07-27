McDonald's Q2 Earnings: BTS celebrity menu, newly created executive positions

Jul. 27, 2021

McDonald"s Introduces BTS Meals In Seoul
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment

  • McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.12 (+221.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.57B (+48.1% Y/Y); sales racing on South Korean Boy brand BTS Famous Order.
  • Comparable sales estimate stands at +38.7% while U.S. comparable sales seen at +23.1%.
  • Market believes that further COVID-19 lockdowns and rising competition are two worrying factors heading into 2H21.
  • To beat competition, the company tapped company veteran Manu Steijaert as its first global chief customer officer for improving the digital and in-person customer experience.
  • "Our customers should be able to move seamlessly between the in-store, takeaway and delivery service channels so that we offer even more convenience and better personalization," CEO Chris Kempczinski commented.
  • Some of McDonald franchisees are cutting operating hours because of staffing problems and seeing sales drop as competitors reopen, according to a survey by Kalinowski.
  • Over the last 2 years, MCD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) gained 8.2% in past 6-months trading session while MCD in the same period was higher by 13.3%.
  • MCD stock recently won in the Guggenheim list of restaurant sector review with a "sector standout" and named a Guggenheim Best Idea pick.
