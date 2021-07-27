MaxLinear Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021
- MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+455.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $204.77M (+214.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MXL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.