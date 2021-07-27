ServiceNow Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (+25.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, NOW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 21 downward.
  • The SA Quant rating on ServiceNow is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Very Bullish.
  • In Q1, ServiceNow shares had dropped over 5% as Q2/Q3 billings outlook disappointed.
  • "We expect ServiceNow's share price to hit $681 by the end of 2022, $800+ by 2023, $1000+ by C2024, $1200+ by 2025, and $1300+ by 2026", writes Tech Stock Pros in the most recent article.
