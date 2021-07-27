Impinj Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETImpinj, Inc. (PI)PIBy: SA News Team
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+84.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $42.69M (+61.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.