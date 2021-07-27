PTC Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)By: SA News Team
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $410.71M (+16.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.
- PTC has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating among the 16 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
- Shares of PTC are up 26% YTD.