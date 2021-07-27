After topping Q1 earnings, what to expect from Generac in Q2?

Jul. 27, 2021 12:32 PM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)GNRCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.32 (+65.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $867.14M (+58.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, GNRC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • GNRC had topped expectation in Q1.
  • Earlier this month, the company has acquired Chilicon Power.
