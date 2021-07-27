Rio Tinto commits to $2.4B Jadar lithium project in Serbia

  • Rio Tinto (RIO -3.7%) says it commits $2.4B to development of the Jadar lithium borates project in Serbia, one of the world's largest greenfield lithium projects, scaling up the company's exposure to battery materials.
  • Rio says Jadar will position it to become the largest source of lithium supply in Europe for at least the next 15 years.
  • First saleable production is expected in 2026, and the mine is expected to produce 58K metric tons/year of lithium carbonate, 160K mt/year of boric acid and 255K mt/year of sodium sulphate, making Rio one of the world's 10 biggest lithium producers.
  • The company says next steps for the project are seeking an exploitation license and receipt of regulatory approvals.
  • Rio Tinto has become "a better corporate citizen with ESG focus," Gravenhurst Capital writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
