ChampionX Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETChampionX Corporation (CHX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+123.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $721.19M (+141.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.