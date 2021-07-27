iRobot Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETiRobot Corporation (IRBT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-70.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $352.76M (+26.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects gross margin rate of 39%.
- Over the last 2 years, IRBT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.